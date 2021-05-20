Breaking: Explosion Rocks Obasanjo's Library, Two Feared Dead

Published:

At least two persons were killed when gas exploded within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred around 11:am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

It was gathered that technicians were topping up gas into an air conditioner before it exploded.

A worker at OOPL who spoke to newsmen in animosity said two people have been confirmed dead following the incident.





“The two gates leading into OOPL were shut while the security guards at the gate are currently turning visitors back,” the worker said.

It has been reported that the State Fire Service and some officials are currently in the premises to put the situation under control

