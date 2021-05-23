Breaking: Chuba Okadigbo's Son Dies In Abuja Ghastly Accident ( Pictures)

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that Pharaoh Okadigbo, the first son of former President of the Senate, late Dr Chuba Okadigbo, is dead.

The deceased died in Abuja when his white Camry car with Registration number RBC 70 BG ran under a stationary cocacola truck along the Life Camp,Gwarinpa byepass on Sunday

A top official of the FRSC confirmed the incident to CKN News

His body has been deposited in the morgue at the National Hospital after it was initially rejected at another hospital due to lack of space at their mortuary

His vehicle has been parked at the Life Camp Police station while the obstruction was cleared by the FRSC

Chuba Okadigbo a top politician and former President of the Senate also died years back

The deceased is married with children

The pictures showed the body of the deceased still in the car immediately the accident occurred before it was moved to the morgue

Pictures





