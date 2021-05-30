Breaking : APC Chieftain And Goodluck Jonathan's Former Aide Ahmed Gulak Shot Dead In Owerri

*BREAKING NEWS:* Former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak from Adamawa State killed in Owerri, during a visit to Imo State
Copied from his friend Umar Ardo page
Gulak Is Dead
Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajiuun. Allahu Akbar.
I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak. Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, IMO State.
May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.
Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.
This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.
Umar Ardo
0 comments: