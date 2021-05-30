Breaking : APC Chieftain And Goodluck Jonathan's Former Aide Ahmed Gulak Shot Dead In Owerri

Published:





He was reportedly ambushed and shot early hours of Sunday while on his way to board a flight at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri





Gulak was Special Adviser on Political Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan prior to his defection to APC in 2014





He was also Chairman of Imo State APC Governorship Primary in which Hope Uzodinma emerged party’s candidate and was declared winner of election by Supreme Court in 2020





Copied from his friend Umar Ardo page

Gulak Is Dead

Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajiuun. Allahu Akbar.

I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak. Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, IMO State.

May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.

Umar Ardo

