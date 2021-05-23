Breaking: Aisha Buhari, Children Visit Family Of Late Chief Of Army Staff ( Pictures)

Published:

Nigeria's first lady Aisha Buhari today in company of her Children paid a condolence visit to the the Family of the Late Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in Abuja

CKN News learnt that they were received by the widow of the three Star General and their immediate family

Mrs Buhari prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives in the fatal plane crash.

Mrs Attahiru Ibrahim on her part thanked the first lady for her visit and love shown to her family

Also in her entourage were the Minister of Women Affairs, APC Women Representative, DG National Centre for Women Development and other associates.

