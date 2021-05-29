Breaking :14 Students Of Greenfield University Kaduna Released By Abductors After 40 Days

Published:

Some 14 abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have been released

They were released on Saturday afternoon at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

The Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

Although, the government and police authorities are yet to confirm the development, the parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

The students were abducted by bandits from their hostels on April 20.

On April 23, the remains of three of the abducted students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

The Kaduna Government reported on April 26 that the kidnappers had killed an additional two students.

At a meeting held in Kaduna in April, parents of the students appealed to the government and public to help with the N800 million ransom demand from the kidnappers.

The Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government have discouraged ransom payments to bandits.

In a statement on May 5, President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for “the release of the students of the Greenfield University.”

The students release comes 40 days after they were abducted.





