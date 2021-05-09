Body Of Ex Minister Aisha Alhassan Arrives Nigeria Today, Set For Burial In Jalingo

Published:

The remains of a former Minister of Women Affairs and Child Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, will arrive in Jalingo, Taraba State from Cairo, Egypt on Sunday (today) for burial, the family has said.

Alhasaan died on Friday in Cairo after a protracted illness.

Alhassan’s media aide, Mr Bala Muhammed, told journalists in Jalingo that the remains of the deceased would arrive in her hometown of Jalingo on Sunday morning and that the burial would take place in the evening of the same day around 5pm at the Muslims’ cemetery in Jalingo.

According to Muhammed, funeral prayers will take place at the Emir of Muri’s Palace in Jalingo.

Since her death, hundreds of sympathisers had been throngeing the family house of the two-time Taraba governorship candidate to pay their last respects.









