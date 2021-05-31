Bishop Orders Reopening of School After ‘Demon Invasion’

Published:

Normal school activities On Monday resumed at St Claire’s Anglican Secondary School Offa, which was temporarily closed down by the school authorities on Friday following the claims of some students that some demons had invaded the school premises.

A statement by the Director of Administration, Offa Diocese of the Anglican Communion, The Ven Augustine Oguntebi, explained that the immediate reopening of the school was part of the decisions taken at an emergency meeting between, The lord Bishop of Offa Diocese who is also the proprietor, the Rt Rev. Dr Olusola Akanbi; the principals and about 10 other staff of the school on Sunday for briefing and for prayers.

“Since the occurrence was spiritual, the Bishop, the Rt Rev Dr Olusola Akanbi led a group of priests to the school at 7am on Monday 31/5/2021 on a prayer walk and prayers to sanitize the community as well as for students and staff.

“The Bishop also addressed both staff and students of the school on Monday morning.

This encouraged them to continue with the school activities as they were glad that the situation is under control.





Explaining what really happened in the school Friday, the statement said “on Friday, May 28, there was a manifestation of strange spirit at the said hour, an incident which led to pandemonium in the community.

“The school community before this incident went into a three-day prayer and fasting for progress and development of the school, the result of the prayers may have been this manifestations.

“To douse the tension, the school was closed for the day but it was not a total shut down of the school as erroneously reported in the media.

Oguntebi advised the press to painstakingly sought for correct information before going to the press.

He quoted the Bishop as saying that there is need for the government to bring back to the schools spiritual activities.

“The said demonic invasion is not a strange occurrence in schools all over the country. It has been reported in schools owned by communities , Christians and Muslims,” the statement said.

He advised Parents to monitor their wards and take proactive steps should they notice anything strange with them.





On Friday 28th May, 2021 it was reported in the social media that there was a demon invasion in the school as some students claimed to have heard strange voices. In the ensuing confusion and pandemonium, the school authorities had to evacuate the students in a temporary closure.

