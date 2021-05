Published:

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has announced separation from his wife, Melinda. The couple are parting ways after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement, Bill and Melinda said they no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Twitter.

The two. who met in the late 1980s, have three children, and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

