Baba Ijesha Denies Lagos Human Rights Lawyer, He Is Not My Lawyer

Baba Ijesha, embattled Nollywood actor, says Adesina Ogunlana, former Ikeja branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is not his counsel.

The actor was arrested and detained by the Lagos state police after he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor at 7 and 14.

He was later granted bail on May 17 — after spending about 25 days in police detention — by magistrates in charge of prison decongestion.

Ogunlana had on numerous occasions described himself as the 48-year-old’s lawyer and recently called out the police for not releasing him despite bail.

But according to NAN, the actor, in a disclaimer on Saturday, said he never engaged Ogunlana to act as his legal representative.

“I wish to state categorically and emphatically that I have never briefed the lawyer nor instructed him to act on my behalf in any way, or manner howsoever and whatsoever,” he said.

“He (Ogunlana) is not my lawyer, and whatever you heard or hear from him concerning my lawyers, the police or court case does not represent the true position. He has been acting without my knowledge or consent.”

Ogunlana had earlier alleged that the Lagos police’s decision to monetise the film star’s release prevented his freedom.

But in the disclaimer, the actor added that the police never demanded money to grant him bail as earlier alleged by Ogunlana.

“This is aside from the N500,000 refundable bail bond which formed part of my bail conditions ordered by the court. The bail bond is payable to the court registry’s account and not the police account,” he said.

Also speaking, Kayode Olabiran, the actor’s counsel, said that though his client had fulfilled all the bail conditions, he had yet to be formally released by the judiciary.

“He is not out of police custody, we are hoping that the judiciary, the team from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution will come again to Panti next week,” he said.





“It is one thing to be granted bail and another for your release to be ordered upon meeting all the conditions.





“That is the point we are now. We are waiting for them (the judiciary) to come so we will present all the documents and his release will be ordered.”

