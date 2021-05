Published:

A picture alleged to be the corpse ofthe dreaded leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau has surfaced

Shekau ,a man with the proverbial nine lives of a cat has been severally proclaimed dead only to resurface .

But recently he was allegedly killed during a fierce battle with rival group ISWAP.







Share This

The pictures were allegedly taken by ISWAP after he was killedThe military recently stated it could not authentic his death