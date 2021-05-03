Allah Will Not Answer Prayers Of Those Clamouring For War In Nigeria..Tinubu

Published:

The leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Allah will not answer the prayers of those clamouring for war in Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu spoke on Sunday at the Special Ramadan Prayer, Tafsir Lecture at State House, Marina.

Hear him

“For those clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.”

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

Share This