AIT Appoints Crack Reporter, Omor Bazuaye As Head, Political Desk

Nigeria's first privately owned broadcast station, DAAR Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower 100.5 FM and Faaji FM has elevated Omor Bazuaye as its new Head, Political Desk.

Until his new appointment, Bazuaye was the lead correspondent for AIT in the National Assembly and reports directly from the Senate; a responsibility he now has to combine with his new portfolio as Political editor of the broadcast station.

Bazuaye comes highly recommended for the position and brings to the table cognitive expertise in political news coverage that spans twenty years in various capacities.

As a crack reporter with AIT where he began his professional career in 2001; the USIS trained investigative journalist has covered many fields; using his journalistic training to drive positive change, press for social justice and liberty in the country.

It was in recognition of his numerous accomplishments especially his contribution to the historic passage of the National Disability Act, that the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities recently conferred on him an award of excellence and made him one of its "Champions of Disability".

Bazuaye is the proud recepient of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Broadcasters Media Merit Award( NBMMA), Reporter of the Year(Television Category, 2012).

He holds a Bachelors Degree in Linguistics Art from the University of Benin. He is admirably trained in Storytelling, Media Development and Training from the prestigious German Television powerhouse, Deutsche Welle (DW-Akademie) where many of his stories "Trash-for-cash, African Healer, Banana Wilt, Cake Express etc, have been translated into various languages and syndicated by at least 200 television stations across the world

Bazuaye's appointment takes immediate effect.

