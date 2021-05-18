ACM Oladele Assumes Office As RS8HQ Zonal Commander

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps Zone RS8HQ, Ilorin now has a new Zonal Commanding Officer. He is Assistant Corps Marshal Clement O. Oladele psc. He assumed duty on Monday 17 May, 2021 at the Zone RS8 Headquarters, Offa Road, Ilorin. Kwara State.

The RS8HQ Zonal Headquarters supervises FRSC Commands in Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi States.

The new Zonal Commanding Officer is the 13th Zonal Commanding Officer of RS8HQ, Ilorin and had served the Corps in various capacities. He was the immediate past Commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi. Enugu State before his new posting.

Oladele who is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State between October 2016 and May 2020













