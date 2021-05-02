Abduction: Protesters Cause Gridlock On Kaduna-Abuja Highway ￼

Published:

Some aggrieved women from Gonin Gora community, located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway, yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the abduction of two persons by armed gunmen in the area.

It was gathered that motorists travelling to Abuja were forced to divert through Juji community to avoid the gridlock caused by the protesting women.



A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Steven, said the protest was peaceful and the women only spoke against the rising cases of abduction in the area.



The latest incident happened midnight on Friday when the gunmen stormed Angwan Auta under the Gonin Gora district of Chikun Local Government Area and abducted four residents.



It was gathered that two of the abductees were rescued by soldiers and local joint task force in the area.



One of the commanders of the joint task force in the community who doesn’t want his name mentioned confirmed the incident to our correspondent, saying it was the sixth time kidnappers would be abducting people from the area.



“The women only came out to show their anger over the abductions. The road has been cleared since morning,” he said.



The Kaduna police command was yet to make any official statement on the issue at the time of filing this report. The command’s public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige didn’t answer his calls.

Share This