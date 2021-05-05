80-Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter, Others Arrested With 192kg Cocaine, Heroin

Published:

An 80-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter including two other ladies have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), for selling assorted illicit drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol, and skuchies.

A statement by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday, revealed that the suspects were arrested following intelligence-based raids and follow-up operations on their locations.

He added that over 192kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects while the octogenarian, her granddaughter, and two other ladies; Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida were arrested.

The grandma Mary Adebayo, and her granddaughter, Funmilola Adebayo, were arrested at 6:30 am on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure south local government area.

During the early morning raid, the following were recovered from them: Skuchies- 149kg, cocaine -11grammes, methamphetamine-17grammes, heroin -3grammes, Cannabis Sativa- 4.914kg, swinol – 8grammes and tramadol -49grammes. Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle.

On the same date, at about 1:30 pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South Local Government Area led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Mathew from whom 33kilogrammes of skuchies were recovered.

Following her preliminary interrogation, a follow-up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Blessing Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure South LGA.

Drugs recovered from her include skuchies-3kg and cannabis-7grammes. According to the state’s acting Commander of the Agency, Callys Alumona, other members of the two drug cartels have been watch-listed and efforts to arrest them ongoing.

As a result of the bust, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed the acting Commander, Ondo state command of the Agency, Callys Alumona to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel now on the run.





