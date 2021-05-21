21 Year Old Boy Arrested Of Duping Over 500 People Of N2b In Fake Investment

Published:

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Brisk Capital Limited, Joshua Dominic, has been arrested by operatives of the police Special Fraud Unit in Lagos State for allegedly defrauding over 500 investors of over N2bn.

It was gathered that the 21-year-old Dominic was arrested following petitions to the unit by several investors and verified intelligence gathered on his activities, which were confirmed by banking records.

The spokesman for the SFU, DSP Eyitayo Johnson, said in a statement on Tuesday that Dominic, a native of Ebonyi State, was operating from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He added that Dominic usually lured his victims on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin as well as via newspaper publications, claiming to be a financial investor, who manages funds for individuals and companies.

Johnson stated that Dominic confessed to the crime, adding that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the SFU, Anderson Bankole, advised members of the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers, who suspiciously promise them very high returns.

The statement read in part, “The Special Fraud Unit, Lagos, has arrested the MD/CEO of Brisk Capital Limited, Mr Joshua Dominic, for allegedly diverting investors’ funds worth over N2bn.

“The victims were conned into investing in Bitcoin, forex trading, real estate and oil and gas with the promise of prompt and accurate 60 per cent return on investment per month on every sum invested, plus the guarantee of the invested principal.





“The funds, which belonged to over 500 investors, were diverted to sponsor extravagant lifestyles, parties, exotic cars, luxury watches and real estates in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. The suspect confessed to the crime, but pleaded to be given time to return the money.

“Some of the properties/items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered as exhibits, while the suspects will be arraigned before the Federal High Court as soon as the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is called off.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the unit, Anderson A. Bankole, advised members of the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers, who promise very suspiciously high returns.

“He offers the services of the unit to use the existing synergy between the unit and relevant regulatory bodies to provide credible information to genuine prospective investors, who approach it for background checks. The CP promised that the unit would not relent in its efforts to bring fraudsters, who are giving the country a bad name, to justice.”

