200 Level Female Student Commits Suicide At Ondo Varsity

Feranmi Fasunle Omowunmi, a 200 level student in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state has reportedly committed suicide.

Omowunmi, reportedly drank sniper on Wednesday.

Some claimed she was a victim of a failed relationship

But her friends denied she was into any relationship since she gained admission to the university.

It was learnt that she took the deadly substance in her room in the Akungba community.

Sources in the institution said that when her friends discovered it, they rushed her to the institution’s health centre from where she was again taken to the Specialist Hospital in lkare.

She was thereafter referred to the Federal Medical Center FMC in Owo on Wednesday.

She reportedly gave up the ghost at the FMC, Owo while she was about to be referred to the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Her parents were said to have accompanied her to the FMC.

Confirming the incident, Victor Akinpelumi, Head of Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the school said he cannot the story

