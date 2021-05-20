20 Year Old Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Killing Lady In Akwa Ibom

Published:

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one UDUAK FRANK AKPAN, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim.

Following available leads, Men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by Csp CSP Inengiye IGOSI, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death. To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father's compound.

The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH for autopsy.

The suspect confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at anytime handed over to the Police by anyone.

Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP AMIENGHENE ANDREW, fdc, psc(+) has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

while appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.





