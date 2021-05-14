14 Kidnapped Victims Rescued By DSS In Abuja

Published:

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in collaboration with the Department of State Security (DSS) and local hunters have rescued 14 victims kidnapped at Gauraka area of Niger State during a joint operation at Byhazin-Bwari axis.The Joint Operation, according to the police led by the Command’s anti-kidnapping squad combed, the forests and engaged in a fierce gun duel following which two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.Some other kidnappers, the police said, escaped with bullet wounds.A statement on Thursday night by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam said: “Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers’ den are: two(2) AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils.“The victims who appeared frail after several days in captivity are currently receiving medical attention at the Police Medical Facility”.

Share This