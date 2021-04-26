Young Nigerian Dies While Rescuing Drowning Woman In London

Published:

20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole has died after jumping into the River Thames in a bid to help a woman who fell off London Bridge, in the United Kingdom.

Adewole saw the woman falling into the river then he jumped in the water along with another man just after midnight on Saturday, April 25.

Emergency services were called to the scene to help all three people who were in the water.

They rescued the woman and one of the men who jumped into the river to help her but were unable to locate the other.

His body was tragically found six hours later.

His dad said, ‘He is a hero, and always will be, I can’t bring him back but I want him to be remembered forever for what he did, it was just like him to want to always try and help others. He would help anyone that needed it. I am proud of my son, he is amazing, but as a family we are devastated. We are just glad the woman is alive too.”

