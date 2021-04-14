Yobe State Governor Marries Abacha's Daughter As 4th Wife

Published:

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has tied the knot with Gumsu Sani Abacha, a daughter of former Nigeria’s Head of State.

Mr Buni, who is also the chairman, caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, paid 24 gold coins as dowry.

According to Daily Nigerian, the marriage ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Abuja residence of the bride’s elder brother.

Mr Buni had in 2019 married his predecessor’s daughter, Adama Ibrahim-Gaidam as his third wife.

Gumsu is now coming as the fourth wife to the governor.

The 45-year-old daughter of the late head of state was previously married to a Cameroonian multi-billionaire, Bayero Mohamadou.

But the 20-year-old marriage crashed in 2020.





