Woman Who Tattooed Bola Tinubu On Her Back Sent Packing By Husband

The woman who drew a large tattoo of Tinubu's face on her back has cried out for help after her husband sent her packing and her family members refused to accept her back.

The woman went online to release a video and tweets, calling for help.

In the video, she is seen confiding in friends that her man has sent her out of the house they shared because of the tattoo of her "godfather" that she drew.

She then proceeds to remove her blouse to show them the tattoo, which includes Tinubu's face, his date of birth, name, and titles.

She added that she's now homeless and sleeps wherever she can find after being deserted by family for drawing a tattoo of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Calling for help, she tweeted: "Help me. my husband sent me out cos I tattoo my godfather at my back."

She added: "My family esp my baby father insulted and deserted me because of the tattoo I drew and I was only showing how much I appreciate My godfather. I feel sad and hurt."

In an older post, she wrote: "My husband sent me out of the house because of the tattoo I drew and I don't even have anywhere to go. Please help me."

Twitter users felt no sympathy for her and they asked if she sought their permission before getting the tattoo.

