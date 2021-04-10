Wike Bans Igbo Group Meeting In Oyigbo LGA

Published:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has placed a ban on a proposed meeting by a group, United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

This came amidst concerns that the meeting could spark a fresh unrest in the area.

The meeting by a group, comprising Igbo residents, was scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, Wike directed security agencies to ensure that the planned meeting does not hold in a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the area.

The governor had in October, 2020, declared a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo after a police station was attacked by hoodlums.

The governor, who said Rivers won’t allow troublemakers to take the law into their own hands also declared a N50 million bounty on a leader of the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, in the state, one Stanley Mgbere.

Share This