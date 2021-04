Published:

A faction of Boko has claimed it was responsible for the shooting down of a Nigerian Airforce fighter jet that went missing in Borno State





According to a video released by the terror group ( from these screenshots) ,it also claimed that the two pilots of the ill fated jet were captured and killed

The video showed the group with dead bodies of what it claimed were the remains of the pilots





NAF is yet to react to the claims





CKN News

Share This