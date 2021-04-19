Viral Video : Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving Against Traffic And Assaulting Police Officer In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Victor Ebhomenyen for allegedy driving against traffic at Four Point Hotel, Oniru in Lagos State.

Ebhomenyen was alleged to have also assaulted and caused severe bodily injuries on ASP Erhator Sunday at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. He said that the Command deemed it necessary to react and set the record straight regarding the incident that was captured in a video that went viral on the social media on Saturday April 17.

He said two men were repeatedly assaulting an officer on duty and creating a scene on the road at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“To set the record straight, on April 17 at about 10:30 a.m., one ASP Erhator Sunday and the team attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command, who were on a convoy movement to drop off policemen at their various beats across the state, blocked and stopped a white Hyundai SUV, MUS 251 EH.

“The car was facing the convoy on one way, driven by the suspect, Victor, at Four Point Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the occupants, one Victor Ebhomenye and Etinosa Obaywana, angrily came down, confronted and violently assaulted ASP Erhator Sunday, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him.

“The officer, who was armed with his official Ak 47 riffle, displayed a high level of professionalism amidst fierce provocations by resisting the temptation of using his rifle on the suspect.”

Adejobi said that the prime suspect, Victor, was in the police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, for investigation and prosecution as and when due.

He added that the command was making efforts to arrest his fleeing accomplice, Etinosa. Adejobi said that the suspect’s vehicle had been impounded and taken to the Lagos State Taskforce Office, Oshodi, for appropriate penalty according to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had commended the police personnel for their act of maturity, self control, perseverance and professionalism in managing the “drama” created by the suspect. ”

The CP also commended the tactical due enforcement of law and order without any infringement on the suspect or any person’s human rights during the saga.”

Odumosu, therefore, advised police personnel in the command to emulate the professionalism, maturity and perseverance displayed by the assaulted officer and his colleagues despite the provocations exhibited by the suspects and his fleeing accomplice at the scene.

“He, however warned, against any violence or attack on the police and other security operatives in the state. He said that such would be resisted and erring individuals would be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.





NAN

