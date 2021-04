Published:

At Wuse 2 Abuja today Wednesday 21st April 2021 at about 3pm,two kidnappers allegedly picked an unsuspecting female passenger and her child in a cab, on their way they pushed the woman out of the car and took off with the child but luck ran out on them as another taxi driver who saw what happened blocked their car and raised an alarm.

They were apprehended and mobbed





CKN News cannot confirm if they were lynched or handed over to the police eventually

