UFC261: Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Opponent In Round 2

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Sunday morning claimed victory over Jorge Masvidal in the second round at the UFC 261 held in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

The fight is the first UFC card in front of a 15,000 capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spectator sports in March 2020.

Usman’s victory means the Nigerian retains his welterweight title, placing him as the fighter with the second-longest winning streak in UFC history.

Anderson Silva has more consecutive wins in UFC history with 16 bouts.