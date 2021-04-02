UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya Buys N70m Bentley Car For Father

Published:

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has bought his father a brand new Bentley GT Continental worth over 70 million naira.

This is coming weeks after the Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist bought his mother a Porche.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Israel Adesanya showered praises on his father as refers to him as his most real supporter.

UFC champion, Israel Adesanya gifts father brand new Bentley (Video)

“Upgraded my pops cuz he the realest on my team! I don’t wait for my loved ones to pass on before I give them their Bouquet.”

