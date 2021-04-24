Two Commercial Test Flights To Land At New Anambra Airport On 30th April

Published:

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has disclosed that two commercial test-run flights will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Governor Obiano disclosed this when he led members of Anambra State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, members of the clergy including the Catholic Bishop of Ado Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Femi Ajakaye, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, and heads of communities in the state to assess work level at the airport.

According to Governor Obiano, the two test-run flights would land simultaneously on either sides of airport runway which has already been completed and certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA earlier this week.

The airport has a three-point-seven kilometer runway, with two racers of one kilometer each attached on either sides of the runway, making it the longest in Subsaharan Africa.

While the control tower, water supply source, fire control units, terminal building, taxi ways and parking lots are nearing completion, ninety percent of the airport fencing is completed.

Also among the visitors were Awgbu, Anambra State-born Mayor of Brent, London, Mr Enerst Ezeajughi, the Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Chief Elijah Onyeagba, among others.

Governor's wife, Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano was also in the entourage.





Source: ABS

Share This