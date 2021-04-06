Two " Buhari Must Go " Protesters Arrested In Kogi

Published:

Some youths in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Monday intercepted two young men who came into the state to roll out campaigns against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a video shared by an official of the Kogi State Government, the youths were seen interrogating the young men who were armed with posters with inscription “Buhari Must Go”.

Besides the posters, the Anti-Buhari protesters also came into the state armed with paint and brush, and had started painting some walls and buildings with the inscription, “Buhari Must Go” before they were arrested and handed over to the police.

Police confirm arrest

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police Ayuba Edeh, has confirmed the arrest of two persons caught in the early hours of Monday morning attempting to roll out campaign against President Mohammadu Buhari in Lokoja.

The Police Commissioner who spoke to newsmen in Lokoja said at about 2:30am in the early hours of Monday, men of the command arrested two young men who were painting buildings and carrying posters with the inscription “Buhari Must Go”

The Commissioner disclosed that while people have the right to protest, it must be done lawfully without inciting the public.

He added that the young men could not have been protesting at the wee hours of the night as is being insinuated, saying that painting walls, buildings and pasting anti Buhari posters can not be termed as peaceful protest.

He said his command was working round the clock to ensure the protection of lives and property, warning mischief makers to stay clear of the state.

kogi govt commends youth for gallantry

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State Government commended the youths for their vigilance and gallantry by rising to the occasion to crush what it described as the ungodly campaign by some imported and sponsored youths who it said came to the state to campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, said the sponsored youths congregated at Benue State from where they moved to Kogi State and began to paint walls as well as display anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South-South state.

“The Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

“We are placing it on record that the fanatical following of Mr President by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sound a note of warning to all agents of destabilization to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilizing and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr President.

“We urge Nigerians of all walks of life to continue to give their unalloyed iron-cast support to the best President ever in the history of Nigeria,” Fanwo said

