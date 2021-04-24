Tony Elumelu Eulogises Mum At 93

Published:

The Chairman of UBA Tony Elumelu has Eulogized his mother as she turns 93.

Here is his tribute

"This is 93! Happy birthday to the first entrepreneur I ever knew, the super matriarch of our family, the most doting grandmother, and the foundation of everything my siblings and I have done. I celebrate you not only today, but now and always, Mama.

I look back in awe at the days when you singlehandedly ran several small businesses all at the same time, while raising us lovingly and giving my brothers, sisters, and I the most beautiful childhood memories. Thank you for teaching us hard work, enterprise, and resilience, but most of all, kindness, respect for others, and empathy.





We thank God for the gift of your new age. We pray that our good Lord continues to keep you in great spirits and health, guide you, and bless you, Mama. We love you Mama Elumelu aka SNE!





#SNE93 #TOEWay #HappybirthdayMama"

Share This