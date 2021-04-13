Sultan Announces Sighting Of Moon, Says Ramadan Begins Tuesday

Published:

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday night announced the sighting of the moon and noted that the 2021 Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13th.





This is according to a broadcast by the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.





The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use the period of this year’s Ramadan to pray for the peace of Nigeria, he also asked the Ummah to pray for leaders in the country for wisdom to handle all the challenges facing the nation.





He called on Muslims to adhere to the teachings and practice of Islam during the month, urging them to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours.

