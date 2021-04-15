South African Student Commits Suicide After Being Bullied By School Mates ( Pictures)

Published:

A South African schoolgirl named Lufuno Mavhunga has committed suicide after she was aggressively bullied by a fellow schoolmate over R5 (about N150).

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, Lufuno Mavhungu, 15, was seen beaten by another Grade 10 pupil who repeatedly slapped her while other schoolgirls cheered on taking a video of the incident.

Despite a video purportedly showing what look likes the aggressor being arrested by police on Tuesday, Limpopo police said no assault case had been opened against her and the Limpopo Department of Education was dealing with the incident at that level.





Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said police had opened an inquest docket after Mavhungu’s alleged suicide.

In the meanwhile, the education authorities in Limpopo had appointed “learner support agents” to provide emotional support to vulnerable pupils.

The police said Mavhungu was rushed to a hospital at about 6.30pm on Monday night after she allegedly overdosed on pills and locked herself in her room.

“The police received a call from Siloam Hospital that a learner from Mbilwi High School, Lufuno Mavhungu came to the hospital unconscious and was certified dead on arrival.

“The child arrived home from school and alleged that she was beaten up by the other learner. She thereafter allegedly locked herself up in the room and overdosed on pills,” he said.

The police said Mavhungu’s mother found her unconscious in her bedroom and rushed her to the hospital where she died on arrival.

Police are investigating the matter further, he added. Meanwhile, on social media, calls are growing for “#Justice for Lufuno”.

