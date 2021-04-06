Six Things To Know About New Acting Police IG Alkali Baba

Published:





1. Alkali Baba was born in Giedam, Yobe State on 1st of March 1963





2. He bagged a BA (ED) in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, in 1985





3. He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from University of Maiduguri, in 1997





4. He’s a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police





5. The Yobe born Police Officer has held several strategic positions in the past including: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands.





6. He has also held the position of the Force Secretary

