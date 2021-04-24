Shock As Boko Haram Raid Police IG Hometown

Published:

Boko Haram insurgents on Friday attacked the hometown of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, in Geidam, Yobe State.

The Yobe attack was not the first time the terrorist group would invade the hometown of the head of a security agency.

They had raided the villages of former Chief of Air Staff, the late Alex Badeh, and ex- Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Adamawa and Borno states respectively when they were in service.

The attackers invaded Alkali’s town on Friday evening before fighter jets emerged to push them back.



A source said that the terrorists attacked the heart of the town, burning shops and shooting continuously in a gun battle with troops.

The residents were forced to either lock themselves indoors or scamper into the bushes.



Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus, confirmed the attack.







He however said details of the attack were still sketchy.



