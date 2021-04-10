Seven Injured In Bauchi Jailbreak Attempt

Published:

There was pandemonium at the Bauchi Custodial Centre on Friday following an attempted jailbreak.

The quick intervention of Armed Personnel of the Service attached to the Centre immediately averted the incident.

Two personnel of the correctional service sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The injured are said to be presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital within the Bauchi metropolis.

Residents living around the Custodial Centre said several gunshots were fired during the incident which occurred about 12 pm – before Friday prayer – causing them serious panic.

The Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command of the NCS, Abubakar Algwallary, confirmed the attempted jailbreak in a telephone conversation.

According to him, the situation has been put under control as all the inmates have been put back into their respective cells.

He said, “Yes, there was a little problem at the Custodian Center today, we were just coming from there with the Comptroller.

“We have gone to see the situation and I can tell you that everything has been brought back to normal.

“We have some inmates from the southern part of the country who were aware of the happenings in Owerri, so, they teamed up and attempted to do a jailbreak.”

On a visit to the Custodial Center located close to the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi in the metropolis about 4 pm, five security Hilux vehicles were seen stationed at the gate.

