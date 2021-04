Published:

Actor Segun Arinze is one of the Speakers pencilled down to speak at a workshop tagged DELTA STATE FILM WEEKENDER being organised by Movie Producers Association Of Nigeria

The masterclass in Acting for talented young ones holds between May 19 - 22 in Asaba.

The participants will be taken through acting techniques like Voice, Diction, Elocution and more.

The veteran actor said he's looking forward to an exciting times with the participants.

