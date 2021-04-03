Sanwoolu Mourns Yinka Odumakin

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has expressed his grief over the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin





It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I write to commiserate with the family, friends and associates of Late Yinka Odumakin.





The late Afenifere Publicity Secretary was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for everyone.





As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people.





On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, my heartfelt condolences to Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race.

