Retaliatory Threat: We Are Ready For You...IPOB Tells Miyetti Allah

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to retaliate “blood for blood” if Miyetti Allah carries out its threat to avenge the death of every herdsman killed in the South-East.

A statement made available on Thursday by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “Miyetti Allah carry out what, hear this: IPOB is not South-East Governors that you can threaten & get away with. We are the same IPOB that collapsed the #Zoo. We are after every killer herdsman.

“We’re after you Fulani TERRORISTS and murderers masquerading as herdsmen. If you implement this your threat, it shall be your last.

“We no longer believe in turning the other cheek, it is now blood for blood"

