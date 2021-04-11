Resident Doctors Call Off Weeklong Strike

Published:

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called off the strike embarked on since April 1 by the medical doctors.





The decision to end the strike followed an agreement reached with the government on Friday night.

The strike was called off on Saturday evening after a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NARD.





President of NARD, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, confirmed the decision of NARD to called off the strike, which has paralyses medical activities at the government hospitals across the country.

