Rape Allegations: No Plans To Release Actor " Baba Ijesha "..Police

The Police Command in Lagos State has debunked the rumours that there were plans to release Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for alleged defilement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, comedienne, Princess and others had visited the SCID, Panti, to protest alleged plans to release Baba Ijesha by the police



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told NAN that there were no plans to release the suspect as wrongly perceived.

He added that the Commissioner Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the detention of the suspect pending the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

“The CP had already said that the suspect would remain in police custody and would not be released. His case file has been sent to the DPP for advice. After the DPP’s advice, we will know what to do,” he said.



The 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.



CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven years old.

There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of the Nollywood actor from custody.



The report was that the suspect could be released as he could not be detained indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

