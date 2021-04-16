Protest In Osun Community As Man Dies After Eating At Naming Ceremony

Published:

Residents of Iragbiji community in Osun State were thrown into confusion on Friday, suspecting foul play as a man died after eating at a naming ceremony.

The residents said the deceased, who ate at a child naming ceremony, slumped after the meal and could not be resuscitate.

Other guests were wondering that the deceased was not the only one that ate at the party but some residents suspected that he man was poisoned.

Some aggrieved youths in the community staged a protest over the death of the man, insisting that he was poisoned.

The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi, in a chat with Daily Trust, confirmed the death of the man.

The monarch said the real cause of his death could not be ascertained and that only autopsy could unveil the cause of his death.

The monarch said the protest was needless and appealed to the youths to allow peace to resign in the community





