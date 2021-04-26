Police Dismisses Killer Cop In Lagos

Published:

A killer police inspector who shot a man dead at a hotel in the Ajah area of Lagos State, Jonathan Kampani, has been dismissed by the police in the state.

Jonathan who on March 18, 2021 shot dead Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge in the Sangotedo area of Ajah during an argument between them.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed dismissal and added that the killer cop had been transferred to the state CID, Panti for further investigation and prosecution.

The police spokesperson in a statement he signed on Sunday said “the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one AP No 278055 Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for firing and killing one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.”

He added that “the Command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the Lagos State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered for the arrest and immediately orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.”

Adejobi also continued that “he also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, where he promised that justice will be done in the matter.”

Share This