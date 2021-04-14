Police Denies Releasing Man Accused Of Murdering His Six Months Pregnant Wife In Lagos

Published:

The police in Lagos have arrested one Anthony Ikpeama for allegedly beating his pregnant wife to coma, and proceeding to the hospital where she was being resuscitated to remove her oxygen mask

The incident happened at Ajah, Lagos, on Saturday, and Adaeze Ikpeama, the suspect’s wife, was rushed to Doyen Hospital, where her oxygen mask was allegedly removed by her husband.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, the suspect was arrested on Monday after receiving reports of domestic violence and alleged murder of his wife.

Mrs Ikpeama was said to have been constantly subjected to beating by her husband, the last incident leading to her demise.

Mrs Ikpeama, 28, was six months pregnant at the time of the incident. She was a mother of two, lawyer and member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“The woman died on 10th April, 2021, after she was admitted for pregnancy related complications and the husband, suspect, removed the oxygen mask on her, before she finally gave up the ghost.

“The suspect, Anthony Ikpeama, m, who has been alleged of constant assault on the deceased, has been arrested,” the police spokesperson said.

Domestic Violence

Narrating the incident on his Facebook page on Monday, Duke Godpower said Mrs Ikpeama was the only daughter of her father, Caro John.

Mr Godpower said the deceased died from cardiac arrest after her husband removed the oxygen mask placed on her to revive her at the hospital.

It could not immediately verify Mr Godpower’s claims as it was still unclear the relationship between him and the Ikpeamas.

He shared pictures and videos of the glamorous wedding between the couple.

“Immediately the marriage was sealed, the man Adaeze got married to immediately turned into a beast by turning the Etche trained lawyer into a punching bag.

“Even when relatives from both sides intervened several times by pleading with Anthony to stop beating his wife, if not for anything, she is the mother of his kids and his partner, man was obtuse as he continued to beat the poor girl any time he was not in a good mood.

“Three days ago, another round of beating started and this time around, it was very intense which eventually ended up taking her life. That Adaeze was 6 months pregnant was not enough to stop him in his track rather it intensified the beating of the poor girl.

“His focus was the tummy as he was punching her 6 months pregnant tummy with righteous anger and all the energy he could muster. He did not stop till she gave up and went into a coma but that is not the full story.

“When Adaeze went to a coma and was rushed to the hospital by her good neighbours who came to her aid, Anthony followed them to the hospital and immediately she was admitted and oxygen was placed on her to resuscitate her, the husband went to her bedside and then removed the oxygen mask,” he narrated.

Mr Godpower alleged that the Lagos police released the suspect shortly after he was arrested.

Police React

The police denied releasing the suspect.

“The suspect, Anthony Ikpeama, m, who was alleged of killing his wife on admission bed at Doyen Hospital Ajah, Lagos State has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.

“The suspect has not been released contrary to the rumour and falsehood making waves on the social media. It’s a capital offense and the police will not grant him any administrative bail for whatever reason,” Mr Adejobi said.

The spokesperson said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for prosecution.





