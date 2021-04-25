Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists With Two Human Skulls In Kaduna

Published:

The Kaduna state police command has arrested two suspected ritualists who were caught in possession of some human skulls by operatives of the command.

Police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said in a statement that the two suspects were sighted by residents at the Muslim graveyard at Kudenden area in the outskirts of the state capital, and were suspected to be carrying out a heinous act.

On getting the report, police operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending the suspects.

They were identified as Abdulaziz Jimoh, 68, and Mohammed Isa, 30.

The police spokesman added that police operatives recovered a hoe and some human skulls from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police said that investigation into the incident is ongoing after which the suspects will be charged to court.

Share This