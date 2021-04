Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has confirmed the arrest of a man, Segun Olusoji, 42, for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter in the Ilasamaja area of the state.

Odumosu said, “The case was initially reported by one Oluwafunmibi Ojewale, 27, against one Segun Olusoji, 42, at the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters

