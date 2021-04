Published:

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today decorated the newly promoted Acting Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba with his new rank at Aso Rock villa

"Congratulations to the new Acting Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, Usman Alkali Baba, who I had the honour of decorating earlier today.

The safety and protection of all Nigerians remains a priority of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration."

