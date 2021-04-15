Peter Obi To Islamic Faithful: Offer Prayers For Nigeria At Ramadan

Published:

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Islamic faithful in the country to use the holy period of Ramadan and offer special prayers for Nigeria, currently facing challenges at many fronts.

Obi, in a statement released by his media office, urged Muslims to understand the difficult times facing Nigeria and thus, intercede fervently for the nation. He explained that among many challenges facing the nation, growing insecurity and insurgency, ethnic tension, high level of corruption and abuse of office all need divine intervention.

“I enjoin our Muslim brethren to leverage on the blessings of the Ramadan period and present the nation to Almighty Allah. The many battles confronting the nation will end with divine intervention and hard work,” Obi stated.

He also noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan presented Muslims the opportunity of self-recollection on their lives. He called on them to continue to embrace piety, hard work and dedication, while encouraging them to always show love to one another, especially the less privileged ones in the society.

Obi further wished the Islamic faithful a fruitful Ramadan fast, while encouraging everyone to contribute to building a better nation everyone can be proud of.





