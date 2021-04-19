PDP Denies Suspending Kwankwaso

Published:

Contrary to the claims of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been suspended, the party has debunked the claim saying that Senator Kwakwanso has not been suspended.





It added that any claim of suspension by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the PDP at any level, is a mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

A statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday debunked the claim, saying a misleading document was being circulated by some mischievous individuals purporting that the former Kano State governor has been suspended from the party.





It will be recalled that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was allegedly suspended in a letter dated April 16 by a faction of Kano PDP in a query letter issued to the former Kano Central Senator signed by its Secretary, H. A. Tsanyawa.





Ologbondiyan stressed that the provisions of the constitution of the PDP are very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), if and when such occasion arises, and cautioned those behind the misleading claims to desist henceforth.

“The PDP strongly cautions that it will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which its notes, is capable of destabilizing our party and bringing it to public disrepute,” said the statement.

Share This