Pastor Paul Eneche Allegedly Acquires New Private Jet (Pictures)

Published: April 23, 2021


 There are reports that Pastor Paul Eneche,the founder and General Overseer of Dunamis Church International has acquired a new private jet.

Pictures circulating showed the man of God inspecting the private at the Abuja International Airport recently when it arrived the country .

The cost of the Executive jet could not be ascertained by CKN News. 

But it was alleged that it runs into millions of dollars .

Pastor Eneche thus joined the likes of Bishop David Oyedepo and Enoch Adeboye who also rides on their private jets 






