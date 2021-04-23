Pastor Paul Eneche Allegedly Acquires New Private Jet (Pictures)

Published:

There are reports that Pastor Paul Eneche,the founder and General Overseer of Dunamis Church International has acquired a new private jet.

Pictures circulating showed the man of God inspecting the private at the Abuja International Airport recently when it arrived the country .

The cost of the Executive jet could not be ascertained by CKN News.

But it was alleged that it runs into millions of dollars .

Pastor Eneche thus joined the likes of Bishop David Oyedepo and Enoch Adeboye who also rides on their private jets





